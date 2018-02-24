AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Feb. 23, 2018:

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class 5A state playoffs (2nd round) — (Full scoreboard/schedule)



Fossil Ridge 75, Rangeview 47

Score by quarters:

Rangeview 9 8 12 18 — 47

Fossil Ridge 29 13 21 21 — 75

Rangeview points: Angel Broadus 17, Taelor Jackson 12, Jaedyn Martin 10, Dalys McGuinnis 3, Jewell Watkins 3, Tyauna Coe 1

Grandview 89, Denver South 44

Score by quarters:

Denver South 13 11 10 10 — 44

Grandview 27 28 19 15 — 89

Grandview points: Leilah Vigil 26, Jaiden Galloway 10, Allyah Marlett 10, Alisha Davis 8, Sariah Serrano 8, Kameryn Brown 7, Landri Hudson 7, Tomia Johnson 6, Addison O’Grady 4, Libby Campbell 3

Regis Jesuit 70, Broomfield 25

Score by quarters:

Broomfield 11 3 9 2 — 25

Regis Jesuit 17 22 17 14 — 70

Regis Jesuit points: Fran Belibi 20, Avery Vansickle 14, Jada Moore 10, Noelle Cahill 9, Sidney Weigand 8, Sam Jones 7, Olivia Ayers 2

ICE HOCKEY

State playoffs (2nd round) — (Full scoreboard/schedule)



Kent Denver 4, Cherry Creek 3 (OT)

Score by periods:

Kent Denver 0 1 2 1 — 4

Cherry Creek 0 2 1 0 — 3

Cherry Creek goals: Christian Brown, Jaret Roberts. Cherry Creek assists: Nick Fall 2. Cherry Creek saves: Lucas Banks (27 shots on goal-24 saves)

Regis Jesuit 8, Denver East 1

Score by periods:

Denver East 0 0 1 — 1

Regis Jesuit 1 5 2 — 8

Regis Jesuit goals: Paxton Erickson 3, Connor Kilkenny, Justin Lico, Sergio Padilla, Wyatt Verity, Colin Walsh. Regis Jesuit assists: Shane Ott 4, Rowan Barnes 2, Paxton Erickson, Riley Kraus, Padilla, Drew Renner, Nicholas Schultz, Walsh. Regis Jesuit saves: Max Harlan (5 shots on goal-4 saves)