CENTENNIAL | The Regis Jesuit ice hockey team closed in on yet another berth in the semifinals of the state tournament with an 8-1 win over Denver East Friday.

The top-seeded Raiders scored first in a slow opening period, then put up a five-spot in the second period to take control against the 17th-seeded Angels at Family Sports Center.

Coach Dan Woodley’s team can move into the Frozen Four for the 11th consecutive season with a victory at 3:10 p.m. Saturday against eighth-seeded Resurrection Christian — a 7-4 second round winner over No. 9 Standley Lake — on the same ice.

Following a first-round bye, Regis Jesuit (20-0) came out a bit slow against a Denver East team that knocked off 16th-seeded Crested Butte to get there. Colin Walsh’s goal with 2 minutes, 10 seconds, left in the opening period put the Raiders on the scoreboard and Mac Padilla nearly added another in the closing seconds.

Senior Paxton Erickson had a hat trick for Regis Jesuit and scored the first of his three goals with 5:51 gone by in the second period, which sparked a burst that included goals by Connor Kilkenny, Wyatt Verity, Sergio Padilla and Justin Lico for a 6-0 edge after the second intermission.

The Angels scored on the power play less than two minutes into the final period, but Erickson tacked on two more goals to finish it for the Raiders.

Senior Shane Ott assisted on all three of Erickson’s goals and had four total for Regis Jesuit, while Rowan Barnes had two helpers and six others had one.

Senior goaltender Max Harlan needed to make just four saves for the victory.

(1) REGIS JESUIT 8, (17) Denver East 1

Score by periods:

Denver East 0 0 1 — 1

Regis Jesuit 1 5 2 — 8

SCORING

First period: Regis Jesuit — Colin Walsh (Nicholas Schultz, Riley Kraus), 14:50

Second period: Regis Jesuit — Paxton Erickson (Shane Ott, Sergio Padilla), 5:51; Regis Jesuit — Connor Kilkenny (Rowan Barnes), 8:28; Regis Jesuit — Wyatt Verity (Ott, Erickson), 9:49; Regis Jesuit — Padilla (Drew Renner), 12:03; Regis Jesuit — Justin Lico (Walsh), 14:53

Third period: Denver East — David Redford (Aidan Bender) (power play), 1:46; Regis Jesuit — Erickson (Ott), 5:30; Regis Jesuit — Erickson (Ott, Barnes), 11:00

Regis Jesuit saves: Max Harlan (5 shots on goal-4 saves)