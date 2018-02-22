PERRY: Keeping my promise to Greg Pearson, journalism and our readers

Much longer ago than I can comfortably admit, I made a promise to a hero who was dying of cancer.

I was a know-it-all college student when there were still pay telephones, and anybody who cared primarily got their news from newspapers.

Like so many wonderful things in life, my path to journalism was accidental. I’d passionately wanted to go to med school until I worked in an emergency room and clinics, continually fainting and vomiting until a kind physician pulled me aside one day and said, “give it up.”

So I became a social worker at a teen-pregnancy program in Five Points. I taught human sexuality in Denver Public Schools. It was a real education for me. After a few years, I knew my real passion was writing, and I went back to school to be a novelist or a playwright.

After the performance of a one-act masterpiece I’d authored, a man approached me and asked keen questions about the play. He finally said, “I think it’s probably the worst thing I’ve ever had to sit through in my life.”

The man was Greg Pearson, a giant in Denver journalism back in the day. He told me he thought I had “some” talent, but I should write for a newspaper to become a real artist. It would give me something worth writing about, Greg said. He drew me into journalism school, and I was hooked.

A couple years later, he got me and a couple of classmates cool gigs as interns. Deb Schluter, Jim Manual and I were sent to Evergreen to learn stuff. We ran from rattlers, moose, drunken legislators, fell through a ceiling, spilled a lot of wax and learned to listen and write. After being an intern for a few weeks, I was promoted to newspaper editor after the guy I replaced got falling-down drunk and unloaded all over a Leadville political legend.

I had long conversations with Greg about how important newspapers and journalism were to our nation. He told me I’d forget about all that some day and go make real money as a flack “on the dark side.” He got me a gig at the Denver Post, where I wrote about plane crashes, shootings, Stapleton Airport and what politicians said about everything.

Greg got cancer, and he became very ill. He seemed disinterested in journalism. One day I was telling him about how I was unable to put into words what a group of protesters had talked about at Lowry Air Force Base. He was suddenly interested. He gave me some great ideas that focused on who I was writing for, not about. And he made me promise that I would worry just like that about every story I wrote. He made me promise that when I became an editor, that I would make newspapers for those who read them, and not for the people in the stories.

Not long after, I had to write his obit. He once told me that, in journalism, no good deed ever goes unpunished.

Since then, I’ve worked alongside a virtual parade of amazing journalists. And I’ve never let Greg down in striving to bring renewed passion to every story we write and to focus the paper on the people who read it.

Journalism is strikingly different now. Newspapers were instrumental in creating the Internet as we know it. And that has both elevated our craft and nearly destroyed it.

What hasn’t changed is the critical need for the community to know what’s happening and why. It’s easy to argue that in these astounding political times, what we do is more crucial than ever. Many times over the past several years, newspapers have tried first to fight a battle for readers and advertisers by emulating the very adversaries that we ignored. I think that philosophy failed.

So beginning this week, you’ll see a new direction, which really doesn’t stray far from journalism’s deep roots. Our re-tooled print edition of the Sentinel and on-line edition of SentinelColorado.com take advantage of their unique media. But most importantly, they focus on you, our readers.

In what may well be my final battle to preserve quality journalism for the next generation, we offer you our commitment to what this newspaper and website is all about: fairness, insight, just the right word depth and above all, which Greg brow-beat into all of us who learned under him, “accuracy, accuracy, accuracy.”

So I hope you take some time and look closely at this week’s edition of the Sentinel and what we offer you on-line. Tell us what you think. Let me know if we’re doing a good job at keeping my promise to Greg, our profession and your community.

Follow @EditorDavePerry on Twitter and Facebook or reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected]