WEDNESDAY NEWS IN A RUSH: 10 things in 60 seconds and A-TownTV NewsMinute

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. SURVIVORS URGE STRICTER GUN LAWS

Students who survived the Florida school shooting prepare to flood the state capital, pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people.

2. FRESH BLOODSHED IN DAMASCUS

New airstrikes and shelling on the besieged, rebel-held suburbs of the Syrian capital kill at least 10 people, a rescue organization and a monitoring group say.

3. ‘IF YOU DON’T LEAVE, YOU ARE GOING TO JAIL’

Twenty-nine-year-old Yohannes Tesfagabr, one of tens of thousands of African migrants Israel has targeted for deportation, recounts his journey to the AP.

4. WHOSE LEGAL EXPOSURE IS WIDENING

Israeli media report that one of Benjamin Netanyahu’s closest confidants has turned state witness and will incriminate the prime minister in corruption allegations.

5. LINDSEY VONN DENIED PODIUM’S TOP SPOT

The 33-year-old American skier earns bronze in the last Olympic downhill of her career.

6. LAWMAKER BESET BY GRUMBLING, JEERS

A Denver-area congressman whose district was the site of the Aurora movie theater shooting in 2012 is booed at a town hall as people call for action after the Florida school shooting.

7. WHAT’S BITTER REMINDER OF KOREAN DIVIDE

A former seaside villa for North Korea’s ruling Kim family is among North Korea-linked sites in South Korea’s Olympic province that are drawing curious visitors.

8. RESIDENTS WARNED OF HIGH WATER

Several U.S. states could see severe flooding and other weather-related problems amid a storm system that has brought rain, ice and snow to the Midwest and Great Plains.

9. IN LEBANON, FREE SPEECH UNDER SIEGE

A string of court cases and judicial investigations against Lebanese media figures is testing the country’s reputation as a forum for ideas in a region blanketed by censorship and threats to the press.

10. WHO’S GOT ACADEMIC BRAGGING RIGHTS

Students in Massachusetts scored the best in the nation on last year’s Advanced Placement exams.