Aurora police investigate online threat to Grandview High

AURORA | Extra Aurora police officers are posted at Grandview High School Wednesday after someone posted a threat to the school online.

In a statement posted to twitter Wednesday morning, Grandview principal Lisa Sprague said school officials saw the threat Tuesday night and immediately contacted Aurora police.

The threat appears to have been posted Monday and references something happening Tuesday, but Sprague said school officials are still taking it seriously.

Aurora police spokesman Officer Bill Hummel said police are “actively investigating” the threat and have deployed extra resources to the southeast Aurora school.

“We want to make sure that people feel safe to go to school,” he said.

After a gunman killed 17 people at a south Florida high school last week, several schools around the region and country have reported threats to their schools.

Hummel said there have been a handful in Aurora in the past week, including the Grandview threat, and police are taking each one seriously.

“It doesn’t matter what platform the threat is made on, we take them incredibly seriously,” he said.

If police can find the people responsible for the threats they plan to make arrests, he said.