AFP MICHAEL FIELDS: Morgan Carroll is the wrong person to fight Colorado’s fight

This November, Coloradans are looking for someone who will put our shared interests first. We need someone who will fight for affordability, fairness, and opportunity for all.

That’s not something State Sen. Morgan Carroll, running for the 6th Congressional District, is prepared to do.

State Sen. Carroll’s record in the statehouse shows how she’s made life harder for us. Although my organization has only once opposed a Colorado candidate for office, Carroll’s position on the most critically important issues has led us to do so again.

Her record explains why. During her time in the Colorado legislature, Sen. Carroll has been no friend of taxpayers. Rather than serve as a check against runaway government spending, Sen. Carroll has enabled it. She voted for every bloated state budget passed since 2005, a period in which government spending grew by over 69 percent. This has been a period of constantly increasing demands on Colorado taxpayers.

It’s a similar story on health care. Rather than promote reliable, affordable access to quality health care, Sen. Carroll instead aligned herself behind intrusive federal intervention, in the form of Obamacare. This health care law has been a disaster here. Our state health insurance exchange has been faulty since day one, costing taxpayers millions, canceling hundreds of thousands of people’s plans, and spiking premiums across the board.

Sen. Carroll supported all this. She also supported Obamacare’s Medicaid expansion, voting in the legislature for the bills that made it possible. As a result, Colorado’s spending on Medicaid and related programs grew 64 percent between 2013 and 2015. It now consumes almost 34% of our entire state budget—forcing the state to divert money from other critical areas like education and infrastructure.

It gets worse. This year, with the costs of the expansion getting out of control, she supported the effort to tap into your Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR) refunds to essentially bailout Obamacare here in Colorado These TABOR refunds are owed to Coloradans when tax revenue is considered too high, yet Sen. Carroll supported denying us these constitutionally guaranteed refunds. And she said she was “most disappointed” when the measure failed to pass.

Shifting gears, she also has a sad record of standing in the way of new education opportunities for Colorado’s neediest. In many cases, Sen. Carroll has voted against school choice legislation which help parents send their children to the school that best fits them. This year, she voted against legislation that would provide equal funding to charter schools. And while she was Senate president in 2014, she shuffled another school choice bill to be killed in committee.

She’s also made it harder for Colorado to tap the bountiful energy resources that can power our state’s economy.

Sen. Carroll has been a strong proponent of President Obama’s new wave of energy regulations, known as the “Clean Power Plan.” This unprecedented – and unconstitutional — mandate threatens to substantially increase the cost of living and doing business across the state. It requires Colorado to rapidly transition away from many of the reliable, affordable energy sources we currently depend upon. The end result will be skyrocketing electricity bills, straining family budgets and preventing businesses from expanding or setting up shop.

It looked as though Coloradans would have a reprieve from these harmful regulations when the U.S. Supreme Court issued a stay on the Obama energy plan earlier this year. Yet that didn’t stop Sen. Carroll from voting against a bill requiring Colorado to stop implementing the mandate until the legal challenges had run their course.

If we send Morgan Carroll to Congress, she’d be guaranteed to continue her record of fighting against our state’s best interests. Her votes in the General Assembly haven’t helped Coloradans, and she may be even do even more harm in Congress. We need lawmakers who bring a Colorado-first agenda to Washington, and that’s not Morgan Carroll.

Michael Fields is the Colorado state director of Americans for Prosperity.