ENGLAND | A new supersonic car was taken for its first public test drive at Cornwall Airport in Newquay, in southwest England on Thursday, ahead of a planned 1,000 miles per hour (1610 kilometres per hour) run in South Africa next year.

The Bloodhound SSC supersonic car was expected to reach speeds of up to 200 miles per hour (320 kilometres per hour) on the 1.7 mile (2.75 kilometre) long runway.

More than 3,000 spectators witnessed the exercise, which was used to prove the vehicle’s steering, brakes, suspension, data systems and other functions, according to local media.

The team behind the car say it is a combination of a fighter jet, a Formula One car and a spaceship, British media reported.