Wrestling: Cherokee Trail off to fast start in opening round of 5A state tournament

Cherokee Trail’s Zeke Silva, top, holds down Arvada West’s John Boyer on his way to a 36-second pin during a 195-pound first round match of the 2017 Class 5A state wrestling tournament on Feb. 16, 2017, at the Pepsi Center in Denver. (Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

DENVER | The first round of the Class 5A state wrestling tournament went so well for Cherokee Trail, the Cougars had an internal contest for fastest pin.

All five of Cherokee Trail’s qualifiers had their arms raised in victory Thursday night at the Pepsi Center, with sophomore David Rivera and seniors Zeke Silva and Max Gonzales — all multiple-time state qualifiers — all winning by fall for coach Jeff Buck’s team.

First-time qualifiers Josh Richardson and Davione Marshall won by good old fashioned decision as the Cougars scored 16 points in the first round of the three-day tournament and earned the chance to get more in the championship quarterfinals at 12:45 p.m. Friday.

Fifteen of Aurora’s 29 qualifiers will wrestle in the quarterfinals after posting first-round victories. The other 14 wrestlers drop into the consolation bracket of the double-elimination tournament and will wrestle following the conclusion of the quarterfinals. Championship finals are slated for 7:15 p.m.

For the record, Gonzales won Cherokee Trail’s pin contest, as he needed just 14 seconds to beat Castle View’s Adam Sepan in a 220-pound opening match. Silva tried to better him by taking down Arvada West’s John Boyer off the opening whistle, but the referee didn’t award him a pin until the 36-second mark.

Rivera’s pin came at a more leisurely pace in 4:51 after he’d already built a significant lead over Fairview’s Skyler Calderoni. Richardson and Marshall dominated their opponents for 8-1 and 8-2 decision, respectively.

Aurora wrestlers in the heavier were particularly effective in the opening round, as those in the 160 weight class and higher went a combined 10-1.

A city wrestler will advance to the 5A 160-pound semifinal, as Richardson and Regis Jesuit’s Brandon Minear — a 9-5 winner in his opening round match — will meet in an all-Aurora quarterfinal.

Gateway’s Blake Thomas won the only all-Aurora matchup of the opening round, as he rallied to beat friend and Overland senior Sean Kelly 6-5 in a 138-pound preliminary match.

Both Aurora 182-pound state qualifiers — Grandview’s Tyler Ross in 5A and Vista PEAK’s Jayden Smith in 4A — won handily, while Wolves’ 195-pounder Robert Woods advanced with a takedown inside the final five seconds.

Heavyweights Gabriel Baumgartner (Grandview) and Ryan Campbell (Smoky Hill) each recorded pins in their preliminary round matches.

On the lighter end, Grandview junior Giovani Federico blanked Rocky Mountain’s Christian Deherrera in the opening round at 113 pounds and Overland sophomore 120-pounder Isaiah Bradley won his state debut by shutout.

2017 CLASS 5A/4A STATE WRESTLING TOURNAMENT

Feb. 16 at Pepsi Center

Team scores: 1. Brighton 31 points; 2. Pomona 28.5; 3. Poudre 26; 4. Grand Junction 25.5; 5. Coronado 18; 6. CHEROKEE TRAIL 16; 7. Adams City 15; 8. Castle View 14.5; T9. GRANDVIEW 12; T9. Broomfield 12; 11. Rocky Mountain 11; 12. Ponderosa 10.5; T13. Fossil Ridge 10; T13. Prairie View 10; 15. Monarch 9; 16. Arvada West 8.5; T17. Lakewood 8; T17. Legacy 8; T19. Douglas County 6; T19. Mountain Vista 6; T19. ThunderRidge 6; T22. RANGEVIEW 4; T22. SMOKY HILL 4; T22. Chaparral 4; T22. Fruita Monument 4; T22. Greeley West 4; T22. Legend 4; T22. Rampart 4; T31. Fountain-Fort Carson 3; T31. Mountain Range 3; T31. Palmer 3; T34. GATEWAY 2; T34. OVERLAND 2; T34. REGIS JESUIT 2; T34. Fairview 2; T34. Fort Collins 2; T34. Northglenn 2; AURORA CENTRAL, EAGLECREST, HINKLEY among 13 teams with no score

AURORA 5A/4A FIRST ROUND MATCH RESULTS

106 pounds (5A): Presley Madril (Broomfield) dec. GRANT BRADLEY (OVERLAND), 7-2

113 pounds (4A): Brendan Byrnes (Discovery Canyon) maj. dec. DILAN ESPARZA (VISTA PEAK), 11-2

113 pounds (5A): GIOVANI FEDERICO (GRANDVIEW) dec. Christian Deherrera (Rocky Mountain), 6-0

113 pounds (5A): Justin Pacheco (Pomona) pinned BRYAN FIERRO (RANGEVIEW), 0:54

120 pounds (5A): ISAIAH BRADLEY (OVERLAND) dec. Remington McLean (Fruita Monument), 4-0

120 pounds (5A): Darren Green (Broomfield) pinned OCTAVIO LOPEZ (AURORA CENTRAL), 3:52

126 pounds (4A): Jaxon Garroutte (Pueblo County) maj. dec. TRISTAN CURTIS (VISTA PEAK), 12-2

132 pounds (5A): DAVID RIVERA (CHEROKEE TRAIL) pinned Skyler Calderoni (Fairview), 4:513

132 pounds (5A): Justin Lamb (Poudre) dec. ARMANDO SANTILLAN (GRANDVIEW), 3-1

138 pounds (5A): Jacob Greenwood (Poudre) pinned DYLAN RANIERI (GRANDVIEW), 3:41

138 pounds (5A): David Opheim (ThunderRidge) dec. TYLER MACCAGNAN (EAGLECREST), 8-5

138 pounds (5A): Parker McQuade (Monarch) dec. SERJ CHAVEZ (HINKLEY), 4-2

138 pounds (5A): BLAKE THOMAS (GATEWAY) dec. SEAN KELLY (OVERLAND), 6-5

145 pounds (5A): DERON SOLOMON (RANGEVIEW) pinned Bode Marvel (Arvada West), 5:59

145 pounds (5A): Parker Benekas (Ponderosa) maj. dec. SHEM BROWN (GRANDVIEW), 11-0

152 pounds (5A): Gavin Deaguero (Adams City) dec. BRIAN HODES (REGIS JESUIT), 9-3

152 pounds (5A): Preston Renner (Grandview) dec. GRADY COLGAN (GRANDVIEW), 8-4

160 pounds (5A): JOSH RICHARDSON (CHEROKEE TRAIL) dec. Korry Tunnicliff (Ponderosa), 8-1

160 pounds (5A): BRANDON MINEAR (REGIS JESUIT) dec. Alan Studt (Fort Collins), 9-5

182 pounds (4A): JAYDEN SMITH (VISTA PEAK) maj. dec. Tanner Henderson (Pueblo West), 13-1

182 pounds (5A): TYLER ROSS (GRANDVIEW) pinned Ruslan Nuriyev (Castle View), 3:00

195 pounds (5A): ROBERT WOODS (GRANDVIEW) dec. Tyler Duff (Heritage), 4-2

195 pounds (5A): Keegan Bailey (Fruita Monument) pinned KAELIN CHIN (OVERLAND), 4:23

195 pounds (5A): ZEKE SILVA (CHEROKEE TRAIL) pinned John Boyer (Arvada West), 0:36

220 pounds (5A): MAX GONZALES (CHEROKEE TRAIL) pinned Adam Sepan (Castle View), 0:14

285 pounds (5A): GABRIEL BAUMGARTNER (GRANDVIEW) pinned Dominic Montoya (Cherry Creek), 3:26

285 pounds (5A): DAVIONE MARSHALL (CHEROKEE TRAIL) dec. Jonathan Engle (Fort Collins), 8-2

285 pounds (5A): RYAN CAMPBELL (SMOKY HILL) pinned Gavin McCurry (Arvada West), 3:04