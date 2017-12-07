AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017:

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE, 12.7.17

BOYS BASKETBALL

Rock Canyon at Overland, 7 p.m.

DeLaSalle Tournament (Calif.)

Regis Jesuit vs. St. Patrick-St. Vincent (Calif.), 7 p.m.

Great Western Shootout (Orem, Utah)

Smoky Hill vs. Timpview (Utah), 6:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Gateway at Fountain-Fort Carson, 7 p.m.

Aurora Central at Northglenn Tournament

Major Mortgage Wildcat Classic (at Fruita Monument H.S.) — (schedule/results)



Vista PEAK vs. Palisade, 6 p.m.

Rangeview vs. Fruita Monument, 7:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Hinkley at Thornton, 6 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Grandview, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Adams City at Gateway, 4:30 p.m.

Hinkley at Brighton, 4:30 p.m.

Westminster at Rangeview, 4:30 p.m.