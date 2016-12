Aurora prep sports schedule, 12.17.16

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016 (weather permitting):

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

BOYS BASKETBALL

Centaurus at Vista PEAK, 5 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

Rangeview at Smoky Hill, 7 p.m.

Brighton Tournament

Gateway vs. Legacy, 11:30 a.m.

Tarkanian Classic (Las Vegas)

Gatorade Division — (results/schedule)

Championship quarterfinal: Grandview vs. Layton Christian (Utah) at Desert Oasis H.S., 4:40 p.m. MT

Orleans Division — (results/schedule)

Championship quarterfinal: Eaglecrest vs. Lone Peak (Utah) at Bishop Gorman H.S., 7:20 p.m. MT

Consolation quarterfinal: Overland vs. St. Mary’s (Arizona) at Faith Lutheran H.S., 6 p.m. MT

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cherokee Trail at Brighton, 8:30 a.m.

Legend at Hinkley, 1 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Arvada West, 2 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Centaurus, 5 p.m.

Brighton Tournament

Gateway vs. Legacy, 10 a.m.

Longmont Invitational

Overland vs. Golden, noon

WRESTLING

Aurora Central Tournament

Eaglecrest at Northern Colorado Classic at Budweiser Events Center

Gateway at Brush Tournament

Grandview at Reno Tournament of Champions

Overland at Sheridan Invitational

Rangeview, Vista PEAK at Cherokee Trail Holiday Duals

GIRLS SWIMMING

Coaches Invitational at Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center, prelims 8:30 p.m./finals 4 p.m.

ICE HOCKEY

Resurrection Christian vs. Cherry Creek at Family Sports Center, 3:15 p.m.

Denver East vs. Regis Jesuit at Family Sports Center, 6:20 p.m.