AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Oct. 27, 2017:

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE, 10.27.17

FOOTBALL

Mountain Vista at Cherokee Trail, 4 p.m.

Adams City vs. Gateway at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Rangeview vs. Rocky Mountain at French Field, 7 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Westminster, 7 p.m.

Vista PEAK vs. Thomas Jefferson at All-City Stadium, 7 p.m.

Arapahoe vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Cherokee Trail at Ponderosa Tournament

Grandview at Cheyenne Mountain Tournament

Smoky Hill at Legend Tournament