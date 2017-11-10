3 Colorado siblings to compete in kayak world championships

GLENWOOD SPRINGS | Three Glenwood Springs siblings who have gained recognition through their family’s YouTube show will represent the United States in an international kayak competition.

The Post Independent reports 19-year-old Kady Kellogg, 17-year-old Kenny Kellogg and 15-year-old Dally Kellogg will be competing in the 2017 International Canoe Federation’s Canoe Freestyle World Championships in San Juan, Argentina, which runs from Nov. 27-Dec. 2.

They are known for their “Kellegg Show” on YouTube which follows their family of 14 as they travel around the country in an RV.

Kady Kellogg will be part of the U.S. Women’s National Team as the one of the top five freestyle kayakers in the country.

Kenny and Dally Kellogg will join the U.S. Junior Men’s National Team as two of the country’s top three freestyle kayakers.