WATCH THIS: It’s a bumper crop of fall shows ‘til Christmas

AURORA |Metro Aurora has got your ticket to an amazing season of entertainment. One-time shows, best of the best and perennial favorites highlight this season’s list of shows. Here are just a few to look out for through Christmas.

September

Frozen – Buell Theatre

Aug 17 – Oct 1, 2017 denvercenter.org/shows

Sing it with me. You know what I’m talking about.

The instant Disney classic was played in a constant loop on the living room television across the country and now has taken the route from the silver screen to the stage. The new production is stopping in Denver before its premiere on Broadway next year. If you have children, you probably don’t need a reason to catch “Frozen” on the stage. But even if you are sans progeny, catching a Broadway-bound show is a rare treat for Denver. And even if you’re too cool to admit it, you know you loved “Let it go.”

August: Osage County – Vintage Theater

Sept. 1-Oct. 15 www.vintagetheatre.com

The Pulitzer-prize winning play tells the story of the dysfunctional Weston clan who’s been brought together after the patriarch of the family disappears. The matriarch of the family, the pill-popping Violet, needles the rest of the clan with razor-sharp barbs and in the midst of the humorous dialogue a tragic story unfolds. It’s the type of challenging production that puts its cast to the test and should make for a great evening in Aurora.

Seu Jorge:The Life Aquatic Tribute to David Bowie – Ogden Theater

Sept. 9 ogdentheatre.com

Seu Jorge came to the film going public’s attention after his inclusion in the Bill Murray helmed movie “The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou.” The Brazilian singer populated director Wes Anderson’s quirky movie with acoustic covers of Bowie’s music in Portuguese, which led to the songs inclusion on countless coffee house play lists. Jorge is touring in memory of Bowie’s passing, recreating elements of the movie on stage. It’s a really niche production for sure but Bowie’s music is timeless and Jorge is a true gem of a musician.

Chorus Line – Arvada Center

Sept. 12 – Oct. 1 arvadacenter.org

The classic musical tells the tale of 17 dancers trying to vie for a spot in a Broadway production. The show is a must see for anyone who’s ever marveled at musical theater and the bright lights of Broadway. Because sometimes the best stories are the ones behind the curtain.

Bonnie Raitt – Macky Auditorium in Boulder

Sept. 13 www.colorado.edu/macky/

A Colorado mainstay, some say Raitt truly crested with her sweep of the Grammy’s in 1990 for her “Nick of time” album. But blues lovers have known she’s one of the great slide guitarists of her generation. Just search for her song “Finest lovin’ man” and that’s all the reason one would need to go catch her while she’s in the metro area.

October

Dracula – Colorado Ballet

Oct. 6 – 15 coloradoballet.org

Bram Stoker’s timeless gothic creation Dracula descends on Denver just in time to get everyone ready for Halloween. The production has become one of Colorado Ballet’s most popular shows since it first premiered in 2000 and is once again being brought back to life this season. The story of Dracula is one of madness, horror and undying love and is perfectly told through the beauty of ballet. Grab your best black cape, and maybe a clove of garlic, and prepare for a night with the world’s greatest vampire lothario.

Pumpkin Chunkin Colorado – Aurora

Oct. 6 – 8 – aurorapunkinchunkin.ticketspice.com/punkin-chunkin-colorado

Yes, Punkin Chuckin. The City of Aurora’s gourdy festival continues to grow in popularity and it’s no wonder why. Because no matter who you are, there is something about seeing a man-made contraption sling a squash hundreds of yards that just brings out the best in all of us. The festival kicks off on Friday with a concert and is followed by two days of world-famous pumpkin slinging competition.

Purple Rain: The Music of Prince – Colorado Symphony

Oct. 7 coloradosymphony.org

The death of Prince in 2016 robbed the music world of one of its greatest singers, composers and musicians. The prolific Minnesotan was famous for his outlandish persona but his musical chops were why he became famous beyond the borders of the Land of 10,000 Lakes. And for one night in October, the Colorado Symphony is paying homage to the musical legacy Prince left behind. The symphony will be teaming up with a live band to put a unique spin on classics like “Raspberry Beret,” “When Doves Cry,” “Kiss,” and of course “Purple Rain.”

Fall Masterworks “Heavenly Life” – Aurora Symphony Orchestra

Oct. 29 www.aurorasymphony.org

Aurora’s own symphony orchestra’s fall production features ethereal works from musical contemporaries Gustav Mahler and Claude Debussy. Each of the composers, the German Mahler and French Debussy, are perfect examples of how artists reflected the transition of society as it entered into the 20th Century. The work each produced help provide the bridge to modern composers as society became completely mechanized. The symphony will take on Debussy’s “Sacred and Profane Dance” and Mahler’s “Symphony No. 4​​” and should provide classical music lovers a night of enjoyment.

November

Honeymoon in Vegas – Vintage Theater

Nov. 3 – Dec. 17 vintagetheatre.com

Taking quirky movies and turning them into musicals has become its own industry. In recent years movies like “Waitress,” “The Full Monty” and “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” have all gotten their own musical treatment. Aurora’s Vintage Theater is taking on a more recent conversion, based on the early 90s screwball comedy that featured rising stars Nicolas Cage and Sarah Jessica Parker. The show features skydiving Elvis impersonators. Do you need any other reason to go?

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat – Arvada Center

Nov. 17 – Dec. 23 arvadacenter.org

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s rock opera may be decades old but that doesn’t mean the show isn’t as entertaining as when it debuted. The Biblical story of Joseph and the coat of many colors is told in the most obvious way possible: through rock music. The Arvada Center has brought back its popular production for a limited run for the holidays and is sure to sell out.

Hi-Hat Hattie – Fox Theater

Nov. 24 – Dec. 23 aurorafoxartscenter.org

“Hi-Hat Hattie,” is a one-woman musical that retells the life of iconic actress and Denver native Hattie McDaniel. The show follows the life of McDaniel, who was the first African-American to win an Academy Award for her performance of Mammy in “Gone with the Wind,” as she sits backstage of a theater and includes classic songs like Can’t help lovin dat man” and “St. Louis Blues.” This is setting up to be a highlight of the local theater scene this year.

December

Yo Yo Ma – Colorado Symphony

Dec. 10 coloradosymphony.org

One of the world’s premiere cellists is making a trip back to Denver to play once again with the Colorado Symphony. Ma’s illustrious career has found him taking on everything from the master’s of European concert halls to the music of the Appalachian hills. The one-night show will give audiences a little of taste of everything and features works by John Williams, Aaron Copland and Antonín Dvoák.

A Holiday Classic: Handel’s Messiah – Colorado Bach Ensemble

Dec. 17 at Bethany Lutheran Church coloradobach.org

One of the greatest pieces of baroque music to ever be composed, Handel’s Messiah is a must see for anyone who fancies them self a music lover. The Colorado Bach Ensemble will be performing the piece in its entirety and has compiled some of the best vocal talent in the country to help bring this beautiful composition to life.

I’ll Eat You Last: a conversation with Sue Mengers – Vintage Theater

Dec. 22 – Dec. 31 vintagetheatre.com

Sue Menger was the force behind Hollywood icons like Faye Dunaway, Gene Hackman, Cher, Joan Collins and Paul Newman. And in this one-woman show, she reminisces about her life in La La Land and how a Jewish refugee of Nazi Germany made her way to the top of the film industry. The most recent incarnation of the show starring local Emma Messenger ran last year at the Edge Theater in Lakewood and was so popular it made the trip to Boulder earlier this year and now brings Tinseltown to A Town.