Boulder’s Coburn wins world title

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

United States' Emma Coburn, the gold medal winner, celebrates with United States' Courtney Frerichs who took the silver in the final of the Women's 3000m steeplechase during the World Athletics Championships in London Friday, Aug. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) United States' Emma Coburn celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women's 3000m steeplechase final during the World Athletics Championships in London Friday, Aug. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

LONDON | Emma Coburn led an unlikely 1-2 finish for the United States in the steeplechase at the world championships.

The race was the most jaw-dropping result in a week of upsets at the Olympic Stadium.

Coburn took the lead for good at the final water jump and kicked for home to finish in a championship record of 9:02.58.

“Oh my goodness, what a race to be part of,” Coburn said. “I never expected to win in that time but I kept pressing. It is pretty amazing to get a championship record.”

American teammate Courtney Frerichs finished second by outkicking defending champion Hyvin Jepkemoi of Kenya in a sprint for silver.

“I would never have believed this could happen,” Frerichs said.

Frerichs was 1.19 seconds behind, holding off Jepkemoi in a sprint finish.