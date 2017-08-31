Griz with theLive Band

April 31 at the Ogden Theatre, 935 East Colfax Ave., Denver. Price: $50. 8 p.m. — 11:55 p.m.

No cellphones, cameras or recording devices will be allowed at the GRiZ show at Ogden Theatre. Upon arrival, all phones and smart watches will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show. Guests maintain possession of their phones throughout the night, and if needed, may access their phones at designated Yondr unlocking stations in the lobby. All guests are encouraged to print their tickets in advance to ensure a smooth entry process. Anyone caught with a cellphone in the venue will be immediately ejected.

Joe Russo’s Almost Dead

April 31 at Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy., Morrison. Price: $42.50 – $45. 7:30 p.m. — 11:59 p.m.

Joe Russo’s Almost Dead live at Red Rocks.

A Taste of Colorado

Sept. 1 – Sept. 4 at Civic Center Park, E. Broadway Ave. & Colfax Ave., Denver. Price: Free. Friday: 11:30 a.m. — 10 p.m.Saturday & Sunday: 10:30 a.m. — 10 p.m.Monday: 10:30 a.m. — 8 p.m.

Delight your taste buds with creations from Colorado’s favorite food establishments. Enjoy appetizers, entrees, and desserts in full-sized portions with friends or in sample sizes by yourself. Discover ethnic specialties or indulge in your traditional favorites. An elegant Fine Dining Area is showcased, highlighting gourmet cuisine from renowned chefs and offering daily cooking demonstrations.

Adam Stigall Band + Jeremy Parker

Sept. 1 at Tennyson’s Tap 4335 W. 38th Ave, Denver. 8 pm. —11:55 p.m.

First Friday Tennyson Street Art Crawl. The Adam Stigall Band brings an alternative-folk vibe to the stage while singer-songwriterJeremy Parker opens the night with catch-hooks and sweeping melodies.

Ja Rule + Ashanti

Sept. 1 at the Ogden Theatre, 935 East Colfax Ave., Denver. Price: $49-$55. Starting at 7 p.m.

Ja Ruel & Ashanti live at the Ogden Theatre. Ages 16 and up.

Phish

Sept. 1 – 3 at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, 6000 Victory Wy., Commerce City. Price: Varies. Starting: 7:30 p.m.

Phish live at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.

Russell Malone Quartet

Sept. 1 at Dazzle, 1512 Curtis St., Denver. Price: $27-$30. Starting: 6:30 p.m.

Russell Malone Quartet live at Dazzle. The first performance begins at 6:30 p.m. and second performance begins at 9:00 p.m.

40 West Farmer’s Market

Sept. 2 at 6759 West Colfax Ave, Lakewood.Price: Free.From: 9:00 a.m. —2 p.m.

The 40 West Farmers’ Market is back for its second season, The location is right in the heart of the 40 West Arts District, on the corner of West Colfax and Pierce Street, in the same parking lot as Casa Bonita. There will be 20+ food vendors as well as a free yoga class from 10 a.m. -— 10:30 a.m., live music from 11 a.m. — 2 p.m., and a JeffCo Kids Build-A-Garden. Snap and DoubleUp Bucks are accepted this year as well.

Festival Italiano

Sept. 8 at Belmar in Lakewood. Entrance free. www. belmarcolorado.com/festival-italiano-at- belmar

Even for those spoiled Aurora diners lavished with an array of top-notch cuisine never more than a few blocks away, it’s good to get out of the Aurora-restaurant-scene bubble from time to time. In early September, the Bel Mar shopping district is offering an opportunity to do just that with their annual Festival Italiano, a celebration of some of the region’s best Italian food and drinks. There’s even a grape-stomping event for the little ones — you’ll be so proud of the little wine-makers. And if that wasn’t enough, the event benefits a good cause with proceeds going toward Project Angel Heart.

Purple Squirrel

Sept. 2 at 5707 Olde Wadsworth Blvd, Arvada. Price: Free. From 8 p., —11 p.m.

Purple Squirrel plays a rare breed of original instrumental music, infused with modern jazz, funk, rock and blues influences.

Cumbia Festival

Sept. 3 at theLevitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave., Denver. Price: Free.Starting: 3:00 p.m.

Cumbia Festival featuring La Tropa Vallenata, Tropical Kaoba, Los Chavos Dun Dun, and special guests.

She Wants Revenge

Sept. 3 at the Gothic Theatre, 3263 S. Broadway, Englewood. Price: $19 —$29. Starting: 8:00 p.m.

Channel 93.3 Presents She Wants Revenge live at the Gothic Theatre. Ages: 16-and-over.Doors open at 7 p.m. Prices $19 —$25. Price at the door is $29.