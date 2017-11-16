QUIDNUNC: The Full Nelson trods off into the Colorado sun

QUID HAS HEARD that the end has finally come for Aurora’s most famous and most self-decorated school board member, His Magnificence, Eric Nelson, PhDid not, Did, two. Your faithful hack reminds the poor reader that this very fishwrapper endorsed Uber Nelson for Aurora Public Schools board four years ago. That was back when Dr. Nelson was a decorated war hero and had more academic degrees than AG Jeff Sessions has memories. A couple of years later Nelson went from hero to zero when it turned out he’d made pretty much everything up. The word on Aurora’s sorry streets is that he could still face having violated the country’s Stolen Valor law by putting his fake military creds out there. While this rag and every other one in town, which would be the Denver Post, demanded his resignation, everyone got none. He’s lasted another two years on the APS board, pretending to be board member in good standing. That all came to a very long-awaited end this week when Nelson’s real term really expired and he and his real title was nearly immediately forgotten. Nearly. School boarder Barbara Yamrick, also going off the board, quickly corrected herself after addressing Eric as Doctor Nelson. Some things just never go quietly into the night.

AND QUID HAS HEARD that it’s time for some real change at Cherry Creek Public Schools. Seems that district where all the children are good looking and smart are about to get yet another new elementary and middle school because just everybody wants to move to south Aurora these days. That means it’s time for school district officials to get out their handy School-Name-O-Matic, which has previously spun out meaningful monikers such as Grandview, Overland and Eaglecrest. Rather than suffer one more Vistaview or Cloudtrail or Coyotedroppings edifice, your’s truly suggests we get back to honoring schools for living heroes, who must live out their lives never to do anything naughty and have their name yanked unceremoniously off the side of a building. That happened to Sheriff Pat Sullivan when it turned out the retired WunderSheriff developed a penchant for snorting meth and providing it to young, handsome men who had similar drug addictions. What was once the Sullivan County Jail was no more after he was a resident there. This rag once infuriated some Cherry Creek wags a few years ago when it insisted school officials quit naming schools after bad shades of paint. It was former Creek mouthpiece Tustin Amole who regularly pointed to the county jail named something nobody can now remember. And so Quid gives you the Tustin Amole Prophecy Middle School, with a sign made from a big white board in case Amole wants to take up a residence in Texas or campaign for merging with DPS.

AND THAT’S ALL THE NEWS THAT FITS

Quidnunc, who gets his name from the Latin “what now,” is out and about as often as possible to bring you news overheard in elevators, rest rooms and spied in various e-mail boxes.