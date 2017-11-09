Veterans’ Day 2017 Events

AURORA | Aurora, Colorado and the nation honor past and present members of the military for their service to America.

Here are a few events taking place this year.

Flight For Life Colorado to Receive Wings Over the Rockies’ Award

The country’s first air ambulance service is celebrating its 45th anniversary gala at Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum.

Officials say Flight For Life has transported more than 125,000 people in need of medical treatment since 1972.

At 6 p.m. Nov. 11, the Wings museum will honor the courage, tenacity and sacrifice Flight for Life crews have exhibited by highlighting their unparalleled contribution to Colorado.

“As Colorado’s official Air and Space Museum, it is our responsibility to preserve and highlight key contributors to Colorado’s aviation landscape,” explained Wings Over the Rockies President and CEO, John Barry. “Flight For Life Colorado is an aviation icon and it is an honor to help them celebrate 45 years of service.”

The event features stories of the rescuers and the rescued, and entertainment by The Silhouettes.

For tickets visit WingsMuseum.org/SpreadingWingsGala.

Military bonus honors

A host of Colorado companies are offering promotions for veterans and active-duty service members.

Here’s a collection from Denver’s Fox Channel 31:

Applebee’s: Military veterans and active duty service members can eat free from a special Veteran’s Day menu at participating locations on Saturday with an I.D.

Bar Louie: Free flatbread or burger.

Bonefish Grill: All active and retired service members can get a free bang bang shrimp on Saturday with a valid military ID.

California Pizza Kitchen: Military members can choose a from a free pizza, full size salad or pasta from the Veterans Day menu. The deal is good for dine-in orders only. The chain encourages members to come in uniform or bring their valid military ID.

Chipotle: Buy one, get one free burrito, bowl, salad, or tacos on Tuesday from 3 p.m. to close. The deal is available for all active-duty, reserve and veteran members. It is valid for dine-in only.

Denny’s: Veterans can get a free build your own grand slam on Friday from 5 a.m. to noon.

IHOP: Veterans and active-duty service members can get free red, white and blue pancakes on Friday. In addition, during November, $1 from the purchase of every red, white and blue combo will go to support Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation.

Little Caesars Pizza: All military members can get a free pizza or $5 lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday with proof of service.

Red Lobster: The restaurant chain is offering veterans a free appetizer or dessert with military ID or proof or service.

Red Robin: All veterans and active-duty military can get a free dine-in Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries on Veterans Day.

Ruby Tuesday: All former and active-duty service members can get a free appetizer (up to $10) on Veterans Day.

Starbucks: Veterans and active-duty service members along with military spouses can get a free tall brewed coffee. Starbucks will also contribute $5 to support programs assisting service members for every

Texas Roadhouse: Veterans can get a free lunch by picking one of the items on their special Veterans Day menu. The deal is good on dine-in orders only.

T.G.I. Friday’s: Customers with a valid military ID can get a free lunch entree up to $12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Guests will also receive a $5 couple for their next meal. The offer is good for dine-in only.

Village Inn: Veterans and active duty service members can get a free INN-credible V.I.B. breakfast on Saturday.

The Denver march

It may be the most patriotic parade in the Denver metro area. The Veterans Day parade will begin at 14th Street and Colfax Avenue Saturday morning at 9 a.m.

Different portions of the parade will represent different conflicts in military history, beginning with the Revolutionary War. The parade starts at 10 a.m. at 14th Street and Colfax Avenue and make its way around Civic Center Park to 13th Avenue and Bannock Street. After the parade finishes its route, the festival starts at 12p.m. and goes to 3 p.m. The free event will feature live music, activities for the kids, food and military displays.

The parade will wrap around Civic Center Park and eventually end near the Denver Art Museum. A full route can be found at http://denverveteransday.com.