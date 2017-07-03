Colorado Freedom Memorial in Aurora damaged, possibly by vandals

Police suspect vandals shattered the glass in the Colorado Freedom Memorial at East 6th Avenue and Buckley Road. Photo by Gabriel Christus, The Aurora Sentinel Police suspect vandals shattered the glass in the Colorado Freedom Memorial at East 6th Avenue and Buckley Road. Photo by Gabriel Christus, The Aurora Sentinel

AURORA | Aurora Police are investigating what they suspect is vandalism at the Colorado Freedom Memorial near Buckley Air Force Base. The memorial had one of its glass panels shattered, which carries the names of soldiers from Colorado that have died in battle or missing in action.

Pictures of the damage were posted on social media Monday by Rick Crandall, the board president for the Colorado Freedom Memorial. Crandall said he discovered the damage while prepping for the Fourth of July holiday. Aurora Police have labeled the incident suspicious and are treating it as possible vandalism.

Aurora Police and Metro Denver Crime Stoppers are both offering rewards of $2,000 each for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction if the investigation finds the broken glass was the result of a criminal act.

Anyone with information is urged to call either Aurora Police Detective Eric White at 303-739-6011 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.