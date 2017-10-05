Teaching work is no easy job

North Middle School eighth grader, Mhakai Harris, learns how to tie a tie at the APS Interactive Career Trek. Along with opportunities to learn skills like tying a tie and resume building, students also had the opportunity to interact with representatives from over 40 companies as well as Pickens Technical College, which provided information on all 16 technical programs offered by Pickens. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel North Middle School eighth graders, from left, Aaron Rios, Htoo Reh and Random Marshall learn about the effects of respiratory therapy, and the effects of smoking to your lungs, Sept. 29 at the APS Interactive Career Trek. During this event, interact with representatives from over 40 companies as well as Pickens Technical College, which provided information on all 16 technical programs offered by Pickens. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel

AURORA | Nothing says “here comes real life” to middle schoolers like synthetic lungs, a 3D printer and lessons on how to tie a necktie.

Educators say it’s tough getting eighth graders to think about what it takes to get a job when they graduate in four years, so they get creative.

For the past four years, Aurora Public Schools has used its interactive Career Trek to give eighth graders throughout the district a chance to learn about the vast array of careers available to them. Students during the most recent event on Sept. 29 not only had a chance to pursue careers ranging from tattoo artist to police officer, but they learned what type of education they’d need to have to be able to achieve that job and just how much they might be able to make.

“This is such a great idea to have hands on activities because it makes it more relevant for the students,” said Charles Dukes, APS’ director of college and career success. “Students can check out different careers and see what skills they need to focus on as they go through school.”

Dozens of prospective employers talk with students about what a day on the job looks like and how the skills they can learn in school will help them get into that career. It’s easy for someone to tell a student they need to learn algebra and geometry. It’s another thing when a student can see real life examples of how algebra and geometry are used in jobs like home design, Dukes said.

For some kids like Daryn Ofori-Kuragu, 12, an eighth grader at Murphy Creek P-8, he was able to use the career day to find out about mechanical engineering, which is what he wants to pursue in college and beyond.

“I found out about different engineering and vet courses and how’d they transfer into colleges,” Ofori-Kuragu said. “I was very open minded about all the jobs that were here. I want to go into mechanical engineering because I like science and learning about the body.”

Along with getting to peruse potential careers, students also learn interview skills, how to write a resume, tie a necktie and get a picture made in a photo booth to be used for online job sites like LinkedIn.

“Sites like LinkedIn are important for finding a job and you need to have the right picture for it. Kids usually don’t have that professional picture. You can’t use a selfie for a job site,” Dukes said. “We have mock interviews set up for them with high school volunteers. It’s an important skill to have to strike the right balance in an interview. You don’t want to talk too much but also you don’t want to talk too little.”

For students who might not know what they want to do, the event allows them to find out about a wide range of things without having to actively pursue investigating them on their own. And once the students have had a chance to learn about different career paths, Dukes said APS follows up with a phone call to parents to let them know about the event and what their children had the chance to learn.

“It helps encourage parents to have that conversation with kids over the dinner table. And that has a significant impact on encouraging the kids to keep pursuing what they’ve learned here,” Dukes said. “Those talks over dinner are so important.”

APS sees the Career Trek event as a way to start students on the path to a career, whether that be in prepping them on what college courses they need to get ready for or what skills they need to develop in order to enter a trade, Dukes said.

“This is one piece of the entire program,” Dukes said.