Rep. Mike Coffman to host Aug. 1 town hall meeting at high school in Henderson

AURORA | U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman is set to hold a town hall meeting during the House August recess.

Coffman, a Republican, said the public meeting is slated for Aug. 1 at Prairie View High School in Henderson, which is in the northern portion of the 6th Congressional District. This will be Coffman’s second town hall meeting since President Donald Trump was sworn in.

A press release announcing the event said Coffman “looks forward to a robust and informative discussion about all of the critical issues facing our community, state, and nation. Also to be discussed, the legislative agenda of the 115th Congress and the bills he has introduced on behalf of his constituents.”

Coffman’s last town hall meeting was a raucous event on April 12 at the University of Colorado Anschutz Campus. During the event, in which the congressman faced a heated audience concerned about the proposed republican replacement for the Affordable Care Act, Coffman extended the time for public questions for more than an hour after the scheduled end of talent.

Coffman was lauded for holding the meeting as numerous lawmakers across the country are avoiding the events, which have drawn boisterous protesters sometimes.

What: U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman town hall meeting

When: 6-7 p.m. Aug. 1

Where: Prairie View High School, 12909 East 120th Ave., Henderson, CO 80640