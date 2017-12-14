Prosecutor won’t file gun charges against Colorado lawmaker

DENVER | A Colorado prosecutor says no charges will be filed against a state lawmaker arrested at Denver International Airport after security screening found a loaded handgun in her bag.

Boulder District Attorney Stanley Garnett’s office announced the decision on Thursday. The statement says state Rep. Lori Saine told Denver Police on Dec. 5 she “totally forgot” about the gun but refused to be interviewed and requested an attorney.

The statement says an assistant district attorney determined “charges are not appropriate.” It says evidence indicated that Saine forgot the gun was in her purse and criminal charges could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann announced Monday that the Boulder office would review the case. McCann, a former lawmaker, said she and Saine had worked closely together.