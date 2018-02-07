Picture fuzzy for future of red-light cameras

AURORA | As state lawmakers seek to ban red light cameras again this year, city officials in Aurora, where there are 14 cameras, are contemplating their next move with the traffic program.

Aurora City Council has until June 30 to decide whether to renew a contract with camera enforcement company Conduent to continue to operate the cameras at 10 locations around the city. In recent years the city has signed off on year-long contract extensions, but if a more concrete agreement isn’t met by summer, the city will have to find a new vendor.

That could be costly, according to Aurora Police Lieutenant Jad Lanigan. He told council members during a study session this week replacing systems would come with a steep price tag and would be time consuming.

City council members expressed reservations about signing a long term contract at the study session. HB-1072 seeks to rid the state of traffic stop cameras, despite municipalities like Aurora being opposed to the legislation and citing some success with red light cameras.

The bill, sponsored by Republicans Sen. Tim Neville and Rep. Stephen Humphrey, would prohibit red light cameras and speed radar. Twice before, Gov. John Hickenlooper has vetoed similar, but less restrictive bills. In 2016, the bill would have allowed cameras in certain areas, such as school or construction zones.

The Colorado Municipal League has already taken a stance against HB-1072, saying the use of technology in traffic safety should be a concern left to local government.

“I often hear that as an argument but when it comes to oil and gas extraction the city has not said local control is important,” Councilwoman Nicole Johnston at the study session.

Law enforcement officials said if the state eventually decided to ban the cameras the city wouldn’t be out any additional money.

Council members agreed to direct city staff to negotiate a contract with Conduent before taking additional actions, such as adding cameras or moving them to other parts of the city. Johnston said she’d like to see the voters decide whether to keep the cameras.

The city eyed asking voters in 2016 what to do about the cameras, but ultimately the questions proposed for the ballot didn’t receive enough votes from council members because they feared the ballot was already a crowded one and a special election the following spring would have been costly, ringing up to at least $300,000.

Johnston’s interest in renewing the conversation of letting voters decide still depends on a contract, Mayor Steve Hogan said during the study session.

The city has already identified some spots around the city where red light cameras could be placed. On the short list is East Iliff Avenue at South Peoria Street, where there have been 54 injuries and one fatality since 2008. East Mississippi Avenue at South Sable Boulevard is also a top contender with 49 injuries since 2008, as is the intersection of East Iliff Avenue and South Blackhawk Street, where there have been two fatalities since 2013.

In Aurora, vehicle crashes have, like many places across the state, been on the rise. More cars on the roads is the most likely contributing factor, Lanigan said. In 2008, the city saw 9,535 crashes. Last year there were just more than 13,300 crashes — though that was down from 2016’s 13,845 collisions.

But at intersections where there are red light cameras in Aurora, law enforcement data shows the program has been making some difference, particularly in front to side crashes, which is what the city sought to reduce. For example, at the intersection of South Abilene Street and East Alameda Avenue saw two collisions in 2014, one in 2015 and none in 2016 or 2017. On the other hand, there have been more front to rear crashes, possibly indicating more people are colliding after hitting the breaks to avoid a red light ticket. There were four of those crashes at that intersection in 2013, two in 2015 and five in 2016.