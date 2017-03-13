Officials start monitoring mule deer in southern Wyoming

LARAMIE, Wyo. | Wildlife officials are outfitting a mule deer herd in southern Wyoming with GPS collars to learn more about how the animals move throughout the year.

The Laramie Boomerang reports (bit.ly/2nwyQRz) that the study of the Sheep Mountain Mule Deer Herd is part of a long-term effort to bolster the herd, which occupies an area west of Laramie from the Colorado border north to Hanna.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department captured and collared 60 does over the last several weeks.

Biologist Lee Knox says wildlife managers are looking to identify the herd’s migration routes, winter ranges and fawning grounds over the next two years. They also want to determine if any herd members cross the border into Colorado.

In 2014, the herd was estimated to have about 5,600 members.

