Man, 35, killed Sunday after walking in front of new Aurora R Line train

AURORA | A 35-year-old man police say was hearing impaired was killed Sunday afternoon after he walked in front of a light-rail train, the second light-rail crash death in Aurora a week.

Police said the man was walking east at about 2 p.m. on the north side of East 30th Avenue, toward light rail tracks of the soon-to-open R Line. Investigators said the man disregarded a “Don’t Walk” sign and pedestrian gates as light-rail train was approaching. The train had no passengers because it’s in testing phase, but runs regularly. Investigators said the man may have been intoxicated.

The Denver Post reported that the man was a Myanmar refugee who lived nearby and was mute in addition to being hearing impaired.

The train operator told police the man “pushed through the gate and into the path of the light-rail train.” He said he set the emergency braking system when he saw what was about to happen, but the train did not stop before striking the man. The operator called rescuers, but the man was unresponsive when firefighters and police arrived. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

“It appears that the male was hearing impaired and possible intoxication is also a factor being investigated at this time,” according to a statement from Aurora police traffic Sgt. Chris Carleton.

On Feb. 14, a 24-year-old man drove his van into the path of an on-coming A Line train. He was killed by the collision and four passengers on the train were injured.