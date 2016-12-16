John Denver’s former Aspen home sold for $2.75M

ASPEN | The new owners of an Aspen-area house originally owned by John Denver plan to renovate the 1972 building and bring it up to date.

The Aspen Times reports (http://bit.ly/2hDfE2W ) that the home was sold to Kilfinnan LLC for $2.75 million in a deal made public Dec. 8 by the Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

Jim Bineau, who along with his wife represents the couple who bought the house, says the new owners like the features and architecture but want to redo the house, which was last remodeled in 1985. Property records show that the house has a total heated area of 6,849 square feet, with five bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths.

Pitkin County’s Director of Community Development says the property isn’t listed on any historical registers but is a treasure trove for Denver fans.

