Driver pleads guilty to killing Denver Post reporter

DENVER | A 23-year-old man has pleaded guilty to striking and killing a Denver Post reporter while driving drunk last August.

Jesus Carreno pleaded guilty Monday to vehicular homicide-reckless driving and driving under the influence in the death of 60-year-old Colleen O’Connor. She was struck in a crosswalk. Prosecutors will recommend Carreno serve 120 days in prison, followed by probation.

The agreement must be approved by District Court Judge Sheila Rappaport. It also would require O’Connor to perform public service, write a letter of apology to O’Connor’s family and friends as well as meet with them as part of a restorative justice program. Sentencing is set for March 3.

O’Connor joined the Post in 2004 and covered such topics as Syrian refugees, same-sex marriage and mental health issues.