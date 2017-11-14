Court: Colorado governments owe energy firm for overpayments

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

GRAND JUNCTION | The Colorado Supreme Court ruled several Colorado local governments owe more than $1 million in tax overpayments to an oil and natural gas company.

The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reports the high court ruled Monday state law “gives taxpayers the right to seek abatement and refund for erroneously or illegally levied taxes resulting from an overvaluation caused solely by taxpayer mistake.”

Mesa County governments owe more than $1 million to Oxy USA Inc., not include interest totaling $14,000 a month.

Plateau Valley School District 50 stands to lose more than $500,000, while the Plateau Valley Hospital District would owe $149,275 and the Plateau Valley Fire Department $106,512.

Mesa County Attorney Patrick Coleman says he’s studying the ruling and an Oxy spokeswoman says the company had “nothing to offer” in comment.