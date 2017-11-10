Colorado Rep. Steve Lebsock accused of sexual harassment

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

DENVER | Colorado’s House speaker has called for a Democratic lawmaker to resign and removed him from a committee post following a colleague’s accusations that he sexually harassed her.

House Speaker Crisanta Duran removed state Rep. Steve Lebsock as chairman of the Local Government Committee on Friday. It followed a report of Lebsock making unwanted sexual advances toward a fellow Democrat, Rep. Faith Winter, in 2016.

Lebsock didn’t immediately respond to a telephone message seeking comment. He’s running for state treasurer in 2018.

Colorado is the latest statehouse with women reporting misconduct by men in the wake of sexual harassment and assault allegations against movie producer Harvey Weinstein.

Duran told Rocky Mountain Community Radio, which first reported the allegations, that she expected Lebsock would “do the right thing and resign.”