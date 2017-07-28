Colorado bear that pounced on tent, ate camper’s cake killed

The Denver Post reports (http://dpo.st/2vf924m ) a woman inside was bruised and traumatized by the bear Tuesday night when it jumped on the tent at the Aspen Acres Campground in Rye, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southwest of Pueblo. The estimated 350-pound (159-kilogram) bear didn’t bite or claw the woman and it moved away when her friend approached the tent.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials believe the bear was the same one that on Monday broke into an unoccupied car at the campground to eat cake and other foods.

Officers cornered the bear into a tree before killing it.