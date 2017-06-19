GOP state political couple Mike and Cynthia Coffman announce they are divorcing

AURORA | Colorado’s political power couple, U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman and Colorado Attorney General Cynthia Coffman, have announced they are getting a divorce.

In a story first reported by Joey Bunch of ColoradoPolitics.com, the Coffman’s announced their decision to separate in a joint statement Monday.

FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2015 file photo, Colorado Attorney General Cynthia Coffman speaks during a news conference in Durango, Colo. Boulder County and Coffman are on the brink of a showdown over the county's moratorium on oil and gas drilling. Coffman, a Republican, has set a Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, deadline for the county to rescind the moratorium, saying it contradicts a Colorado Supreme Court ruling that only the state can regulate the industry. (Jon Austria/The Daily Times via AP, File) US Rep. Mike Coffman speaks to the press before a town hall meeting on Wednesday April 12, 2017 at Education Building 2 South in the CU Anschutz Campus. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel

“After much soul searching we have made the painful decision to get a divorce. This has been a difficult choice for both of us and we ask our friends and supporters for their understanding. We have a great deal of respect for each other and will remain each other’s strongest supporters in whatever we do in our continued service to the people of Colorado.”

The Coffman’s have been married since 2005. The couple married before Mike Coffman left for a tour of duty in Iraq while serving in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Cynthia Coffman was elected to her current position as state attorney general in 2014 and is up for reelection in 2018. But she has said she is interested in running for for Governor when the position opens up next year. Mike Coffman is also up for re-election in the 6th Congressional District in 2018.