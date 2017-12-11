Coffee shop wants to be Denver’s first legal marijuana club

DENVER | Colorado’s largest city is reviewing the first application from a business seeking to be among the nation’s first legal marijuana clubs, more than a year after voters approved a bring-your-own pot measure.

Dan Rowland, a spokesman for the Denver department that regulates marijuana businesses, said the city received the application from a business called the Coffee Joint on Friday. The location is in a light industrial area off Interstate 25 in central Denver.

Rita Tsalyuk, one of the co-owners of the business, said she and partner Kirill Merkulov plan a $5 entry fee if they’re approved for the license. Customers could use edible pot products or vaporizing pens inside, and the shop would sell food, host events and provide free coffee or tea, she said.

Denver voters approved the clubs in a 2016 ballot measure, but it took nine months for the city to start accepting applications. Advocates have complained that state restrictions preventing pot use at any business with a liquor license and the city’s own rules unfairly limited potential locations for the clubs.

For instance, the city required clubs to be twice as far from liquor stores from schools and anywhere else children gather.

Tsalyuk, a real estate agent who moved to Denver 27 years ago from Ukraine, said her husband owns a dispensary only a few doors away from the coffee shop location. Customers buying marijuana products often ask where they’re allowed to legally use it, and employees have few answers for tourists staying in hotels that ban marijuana use, she said.

The coffee shop could be an easy solution, she said.

The partners already have the backing of the La Alma Lincoln Park Neighborhood Association, which submitted a letter of support to the city. Applicants have to show community support for their proposal as part of the licensing process.

“We want to give a better name to the cannabis industry and be good for residents too,” Tsalyuk said.

Colorado law doesn’t address pot clubs. In some cities, they are tolerated while others operate secretly.

Other states with legal marijuana are at a standstill for developing rules governing places to consume products, including Alaska where state regulators have delayed discussion of rules for retail shops until spring.

It could be months before Denver residents and tourists would be allowed to legally vape or eat pot products at the coffee shop though.

The city has just started to review the application. A public hearing will probably be scheduled within 2 to 3 months, Rowland said.

“We’re looking forward to the next step in this process,” Rowland said. “We knew the first application would come, there was never a doubt about that.”

In the meantime, Tsalyuk and Merkulov want to open their business before the end of the year as a traditional coffee shop. Initial construction is done and they’re searching for furniture and other details that will create a “very clean, classy” feeling, she said.