City expands pet solutions for Aurora residents in crisis

AURORA | Being able to keep a pet could mean the difference between a person leaving an abusive relationship and staying put — which is why Aurora Animal Services wants to do more to make sure an animal isn’t a determining factor in seeking help for those victims and other at-risk populations.

The city department is currently developing a set of best practices for its Safe Haven program, which helps house animals for people who have met some sort of hardship beyond financial and don’t have an immediate place for their pet. An intern from the University of Colorado Denver is assisting Aurora Animal Services in creating the policies as part of her capstone project.

The Safe Haven program has been in Aurora since 1999. When it first started, the program was solely for women victims of domestic violence so they would have a place to take their pets for a short term stay. But over time the program has evolved. Now, Aurora Animal Services also accepts pets from those who may be encountering some sort of mental or physical adversity that doesn’t immediately allow them to keep their pets.

Most stays are short, said Aurora Animal Service director Jenee Shipman. But each case is handled individually, and caseworkers are also involved.

Aurora Animal Services is also in the beginning stages of creating a Link Program, which connects different resources to establish cross-collaboration with other city departments, such as police, fire and municipal court because there are proven connections between domestic, child and animal abuse.

The Colorado Coalition Against Domestic Violence did a four-year research project, released in June 2016 in partnership with the University of Denver, on the link between domestic violence, child abuse and animal abuse. As many as 30 percent of mothers reported their partner had threatened to hurt their animal and 26 percent of mothers said their partner had injured or killed a pet.

Prior to the study, there was already a great deal known about the connection between domestic abuse and animals. A 2008 study found that more than half of pet-owning women at domestic violence shelters report their pets were also abused. Another study found that shelters typically don’t ask about pets, and so it never even becomes a part of the conversation.

Even more sobering is a 2006 study that found children who witness domestic abuse are three times more likely to abuse animals.

“We know it’s all connected,” Shipman said, explaining why it’s critical to pool resources together.

A Link Program doesn’t exist in Colorado, but Shipman thinks Aurora could develop a program and policies that would be easy for other communities to adopt. It will take bringing everybody to the table, however.

“We’re very dedicated to getting stakeholders in identifying different abuses and getting all of us at the table and having those conversations,” Shipman said. “The coordinated effort is imperative for the Link Program. We’d like to lead on that here in Aurora.”

This year nearly 1,100 domestic violence cases have been processed through Aurora’s municipal court, but Animal Services isn’t informed of those, so it’s impossible for the department to investigate whether animal abuse is also occurring.

Beyond the abuse link, pets can be an important part of the healing process for domestic violence victims.

In the CCAD report 84 percent of mothers interviewed responded that they were very close and comforted by an animal. That’s a prime reason why Shipman said the Safe Haven program has become a major focus of Aurora Animal Services.

“It’s the therapeutic benefits of the pet and the unconditional love they give. It’s so very important, that’s why we feel it’s important,” Shipman said.

This year, the department has taken in 17 animals for 11 at-risk owners. Shipman said the need is growing, and it may be an indication that people realize the role pets can have in healing from a traumatic experience.

An increase of animals coming to the shelter from at-risk owners means space is valuable. When the shelter gets particularly full and more kennels are needed for those pets that need a place to stay, Shipman said Animal Services ramps up its marketing efforts for adoptable animals to create some extra room or increases transfers to other shelters.

Shipman said the shelter accepts donations such as food, bedding and kennels for pet owners who need a little help getting set up when they are able to return to caring for their pet.