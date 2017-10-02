Aurora police searching for driver connected with pedestrian’s death

Aurora Police were then alerted to an auto-pedestrian accident at E Colfax Ave and N Kingston St, in the eastbound lanes. The adult male victim was deceased and it was determined based on witness statements that the F-250 struck the victim as he was crossing the roadway Aurora Police were then alerted to an auto-pedestrian accident at E Colfax Ave and N Kingston St, in the eastbound lanes. The adult male victim was deceased and it was determined based on witness statements that the F-250 struck the victim as he was crossing the roadway Aurora Police were then alerted to an auto-pedestrian accident at E Colfax Ave and N Kingston St, in the eastbound lanes. The adult male victim was deceased and it was determined based on witness statements that the F-250 struck the victim as he was crossing the roadway

AURORA | Aurora police are looking for the driver of a stolen pickup truck in connection to the killing of a pedestrian investigators say was a hit-and-run fatality on Colfax in northwest Aurora.

Police say the male pedestrian was found dead early Monday in the eastbound lanes of East Colfax Avenue at Kingston Street. The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of family members.

Police said in a statement that officers were in a police car in a lot near Colfax and Ironton Street and alerted to the pick-up truck that had struck the pedestrian. As police moved to the edge of the parking lot and activated their emergency lights, the driver sped away police said. Police did not pursue the driver to avoid the danger of a police pursuit.

According to investigators, the suspect was seen driving a stolen white Ford F-250 with Colorado license plates 297-PMQ.

Police said the truck has damage to the front end of the truck and a headlight sustained from the collision.

Anyone with information which would assist this investigation is asked to call Detective Steve Chinn at 303.739.6342 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.7867. Tipsters calling Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.