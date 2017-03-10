Aurora man convicted of 2015 child abuse leading to the death of his son

AURORA | An Aurora man accused of child abuse leading to the death of his 17-month old son in 2015 was convicted Friday, according to a news release from 17th Judicial District Attorney Dave Young.

An Adams County District Court jury deliberated for less than four hours before finding Romon Enders, 29, guilty of one count of knowing and reckless child abuse causing death.

Paramedics found Jayden Hernandez not breathing and unresponsive March 21, 2015 at his father’s home at 1666 Clinton St. in Aurora. He died of catastrophic brain injuries; he also had multiple bruises all over his body and multiple rib fractures, according to the news release.

An Adams County grand jury indicted him on the charge in October 2015. Enders will be sentenced

May 4.

