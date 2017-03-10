Aurora man convicted of 2015 child abuse leading to the death of his son

AURORA | An Aurora man accused of child abuse leading to the death of his 17-month old son in 2015 was convicted Friday, according to a news release from 17th Judicial District Attorney Dave Young.
An Adams County District Court jury deliberated for less than four hours before finding Romon Enders, 29, guilty of one count of knowing and reckless child abuse causing death.
Paramedics found Jayden Hernandez not breathing and unresponsive March 21, 2015 at his father’s home at 1666 Clinton St. in Aurora. He died of catastrophic brain injuries; he also had multiple bruises all over his body and multiple rib fractures, according to the news release.
An Adams County grand jury indicted him on the charge in October 2015. Enders will be sentenced
May 4.
Enders gave multiple stories to police, according to prosecutors, contending that other toddlers in the home caused the injury by standing on Jayden, who along with his twin sister was spending a few days with their father. However, Chief Deputy District Attorney Rhoda Pilmer told the jury that his injuries were consistent with those that would be sustained in a high speed car crash or by falling from a multiple story building.
Assistant District Attorney Jess Redman said Jayden’s death was caused by blunt force trauma so strong that it caused the tearing of nerves deep in his brain.
“Child abuse happens in private. It happens to kids who can’t speak. There are no witnesses,” Redman told the jury during closing arguments. “We know children are fragile. We know they can die. We don’t want to believe that someone would inflict harm causing the death of a child, but it happens.”
The case was investigated by the Aurora Police Crimes Against Children Unit.