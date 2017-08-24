7/20 Foundation 5K and Beer Garden this Saturday honoring Aurora theater shooting victims

AURORA | The 7/20 Foundation is set to announce the artist it’s chosen for the 7/20 Memorial during the foundation’s 5K and beer garden fundraiser this Saturday.
The day’s events kick off on the memorial site at the Aurora Municipal Center with a 9 a.m. 5K run followed by the beer garden opening at 10:30 a.m. The day’s festivities will include chalk art, live music, food trucks and games.
The foundation also has a press conference planned for 10 a.m. to announce the artist who will design the planned memorial. The group will also be starting the auctioning of a signed Spider-Man item signed by Stan Lee, the comic book creator of the webbed wonder.
The events Saturday will help raise funds for the planned memorial to the victims of the Aurora Theater Shooting.
7/20 Foundation 5K and Beer Garden
What: Reflection Garden Memorial 5k run, Beer Fest and Press Conference
When: Saturday, Aug. 26
Where: 15151 E. Alameda Parkway
Admission: 5K & Beer Fest – Early Bird $40 / Regular $50 Includes T-Shirt
5K Youth 14-20 – Early Bird $30 Includes T-Shirt
Beer Fest Only –Early Bird $30/ Regular $35
For tickets, visit bit.ly/support720 or call Heather Dearman at 303-739-7291.