2 dead in separate climbing accidents near Boulder, Aspen

One hiker fell while trying to summit Capitol Peak west of Aspen, the second person to die on the mountain in less than a month. The Aspen Daily News reports that the 35-year-old from the Front Range reportedly lost his footing while about to cross the “knife’s edge” section.

Near Boulder, an 18-year-old climber fell while climbing the First Flatiron. The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office says he posted a photo from near the top on social media shortly before another climber reported his fall. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Because of stormy weather, rescuers decided it was safer to wait to recover the body of the Capitol Peak hiker. That may not happen until Tuesday or Wednesday.