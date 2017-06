Yoko Ono, a co-producer on ‘Imagine,’ gets writing credit

NEW YORK | Yoko Ono, who was previously credited as a co-producer on John Lennon’s “Imagine,” will earn a co-writing credit on the 1971 song.

David Israelite, the president and CEO of the National Music Publishers’ Association, said Wednesday at an event that Ono would earn the co-writing recognition on the song 48 years after its release.

FILE- In this Oct. 17, 2016, file photo, Yoko Ono appears before the dedication ceremony for her permanent art installation, a sculpture called SKYLANDING, at Jackson Park in Chicago. David Israelite, the president and CEO of the National Music Publishers' Association, said Wednesday, June 14, 2017, at an event that Ono would earn the co-writing recognition on John Lennon's "Imagine," 48 years after its release. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

“Imagine” received the Centennial Song Award at the annual event by the organization. Israelite told Variety that the process of officially getting Ono the credit is underway.

Rolling Stone magazine ranked “Imagine” at No. 3 on its list of “The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time” in 2004.