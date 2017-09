ESPN says it accepts Hill’s apology for Trump tweets

President Donald Trump waits outside the West Wing of the White House for the arrival of Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, in Washington. ESPN distanced itself from anchor Jemele Hill's tweets one day after she called Trump "a white supremacist" and "a bigot." (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) FILE - This is a Feb. 3, 2017, file photo showing Jemele Hill attending ESPN: The Party 2017 in Houston, Texas. ESPN says it has accepted the apology of its "Sportscenter" host Jemele Hill for tweeting earlier this week that President Donald Trump was a "white supremacist" and "bigot." (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK | ESPN says it has accepted the apology of its “Sportscenter” host Jemele Hill for tweeting earlier this week that President Donald Trump was a “white supremacist” and “bigot.”

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Wednesday called Hill’s comments outrageous and something that could be considered a fire-able offense by ESPN.

The network said in a statement issued shortly before midnight that Hill has a right to her personal beliefs, but not to share them on a public platform that implies she is speaking for the network. ESPN said she’s acknowledged that her tweets crossed the line.

In her own tweet , Hill said she regretted that her comments painted her company in an unfair light.