VIDEO CLIPS: Fat Tuesday Parade Turns Tragic in Ala.

Police in the Alabama beach town of Gulf Shores say a car participating in the city's Fat Tuesday parade accidentally plowed into a band, leaving four young people in critical condition and eight others with less-severe injuries
Police in the Alabama beach town of Gulf Shores say a car participating in the city’s Fat Tuesday parade accidentally plowed into a band, leaving four young people in critical condition and eight others with less-severe injuries.

© 2017 Aurora Sentinel. All rights reserved.