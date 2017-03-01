Former President George W. Bush is displaying his emotions about military veterans, on canvas and in a new book. The collection called “Portraits of Courage” is intended to raise money for those transitioning from military to civilian life.
Top Videos
- VIDEO CLIPS: Bush 43 Honors Wounded Vets with Paintings, Book
- Speech viewers stunned by on-script, less fiery Trump — VIDEO REACTION
- Analysis: Trump’s presidential behavior pleases GOP — VIDEO EXPLAINER
- WEDNESDAY NEWS IN A RUSH: 10 things in 60 seconds and A-TownTV NewsMinute
- MONDAY NEWS IN A RUSH: 10 things in 60 seconds and A-TownTV NewsMinute