VIDEO CLIPS: Bush 43 Honors Wounded Vets with Paintings, Book

Former President George W. Bush is displaying his emotions about military veterans, on canvas and in a new book. The collection called “Portraits of Courage” is intended to raise money for those transitioning from military to civilian life

