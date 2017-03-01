Senator Bernie Sanders blasted President Donald Trump’s prime-time address, criticizing him for not bringing up many of the challenges facing the nation. He mentioned Social Security, voter suppression and climate change.
Top Videos
- VIDEO CLIPS: Immigrants Entering Canada From US
- VIDEO CLIPS: Senator Bernie Sanders Responds to Trump Speech
- VIDEO CLIPS: Analysis: Trump Strikes Optimistic Tone
- VIDEO CLIPS: Trump Backers Cheer Speech, Democrats Doubtful
- VIDEO CLIPS: Bush 43 Honors Wounded Vets with Paintings, Book