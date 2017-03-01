VIDEO CLIPS: Senator Bernie Sanders Responds to Trump Speech

Senator Bernie Sanders blasted President Donald Trump's prime-time address, criticizing him for not bringing up many of the challenges facing the nation. He mentioned Social Security, voter suppression and climate change
