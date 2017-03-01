VIDEO CLIPS: SC Doctor Heads to Office, Followed in By Coyote

A South Carolina doctor says when he showed up for work last week at his Mount Pleasant office, he was followed inside by an unexpected visitor. Surveillance video captured what he believes is a coyote on the doctor’s heels.
