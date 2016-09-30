FRIDAY NEWS IN A RUSH: 10 things in 60 seconds and A-TownTV NewsMinute

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHAT’S NEXT IN FATAL TRAIN CRASH PROBE

Federal investigators are sifting through the wreckage in New Jersey to determine what happened before it barreled through Hoboken station and crashed a barrier.

2. WORLD LEADERS GATHER FOR PERES FUNERAL

Barack Obama says the former Israeli president and Nobel Peace Prize winner showed that “justice and hope” are at the heart of the country’s Zionist ideals.

3. A YEAR AFTER DEADLY MUDSLIDE, LITTLE CHANGE IN GUATEMALA

The site near the capital remains a grim wasteland — wrecked walls poke from the ground, while old shoes, toys, appliances and clothes litter what is now a burial ground.

4. RUSSIA FIGHTING IN SYRIA FOR A YEAR, STILL AT ODDS WITH U.S.

Moscow appears no closer to getting the U.S. to coordinate combat operations in the civil war and prospects of a diplomatic resolution seem dim.

5. TRUMP SAYS CLINTON IS MAKING ‘NASTY’ ADS ABOUT HIM

But most of his Democratic rival’s commercials about the Republican merely include clips of him speaking.

6. DUTERTE RAISES RHETORIC OVER ANTI-CRIME WAR

The Philippine president compares it to Hitler and the Holocaust and says he would be “happy to slaughter” 3 million drug addicts.

7. HEARING SET FOR TEEN HELD IN SCHOOL SHOOTING

A judge will decide whether authorities can continue holding the boy after a shooting left two students and a teacher wounded in a tiny South Carolina town.

8. COLORADO GIVES EDIBLE POT NEW LOOK TO AVOID CONFUSION

Marijuana brownies, cookies and other edibles will be stamped with a diamond and the letters T-H-C.

9. NFL, PEPSI DROP ‘POKER FACE’

It’s official: Grammy winner Lady Gaga will headline the Super Bowl halftime show in Houston.

10. EUROS READY TO ROLL WITH ROOKIES

The European Ryder Cup team will send six freshmen to the first tee over the next three days in their effort to win for the fourth time in a row.