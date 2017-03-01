VIDEO CLIPS: Analysis: Trump Strikes Optimistic Tone

President Donald Trump heralded a “new chapter of American greatness” as he stood before Congress for the first time Tuesday night. A George Washington University political analyst says Trump delivered a more presidential, optimistic speech.
