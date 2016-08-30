Thunder acquire Joffrey Lauvergne from Nuggets

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

DENVER | The Denver Nuggets traded forward Joffrey Lauvergne to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday for two second-round draft picks in 2017.

Lauvergne, a native of France, appeared in 83 games for the Nuggets, including 16 starts, averaging 6.7 points and 4.4 rebounds. He was the 55th pick in the 2013 NBA draft and made his debut for Denver late in the 2014-15 season.

Denver will receive Oklahoma City’s 2017 second-round pick and Memphis’s 2017 second-round pick, which Oklahoma City acquired in a previous trade.