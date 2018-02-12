Silverthorne ‘changes’ name to Goldthorne for Olympic gold medalist Red Gerard

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Red Gerard, of the United States, celebrates after winning gold in the men's slopestyle final at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Red Gerard, of the United States, jumps during the men's slopestyle final at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Red Gerard, of the United States, jumps during the men's slopestyle final at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Red Gerard, of the United States, jumps during the men's slopestyle final at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Red Gerard, of the United States, smiles after winning gold during the men's slopestyle final at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Red Gerard, of the United States, celebrates after winning gold in the men's slopestyle final at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Red Gerard, of the United States, reacts after his run during the men's slopestyle final at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Red Gerard, of the United States, jumps during the men's slopestyle final at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Red Gerard, of the United States, looks at his score after his run during the men's slopestyle final at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

SILVERTHORNE | The hometown of Olympic gold medalist Red Gerard has unofficially upgraded its name in his honor.

A sign welcoming visitors to the Colorado mountain town of Silverthorne was changed over the weekend to “Goldthorne” after the 17-year-old snowboarder captured the United States’ first gold medal at the Winter Olympics in South Korea.

The Summit Daily News reports that someone put up a white banner with red letters spelling out “Gold” that covered up “Silver” in the city name sometime Saturday night or Sunday.

Gerard honed his medal-winning routine in his small backyard snowboard park in the town of about 4,100 people, where many travelers stop on their way to nearby ski resorts.