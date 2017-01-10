Ronda Rousey ends silence with ‘rock bottom’ Instagram post

Former UFC champ Ronda Rousey is turning to “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling for inspiration more than a week after getting humiliated in a comeback match against Amanda Nunes.

The fight at UFC 207 was halted just 48 seconds in after Rousey was pummeled by Nunes. Rousey didn’t talk to reporters afterward.

FILE - In this Dec. 30, 2016, file photo, Ronda Rousey stands in the cage after Amanda Nunes forced a stoppage in the first round of their women's bantamweight championship mixed martial arts bout at UFC 207 in Las Vegas. Rousey broke her silence since the fight by posting a quote about rebuilding from "rock bottom" on Instagram Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

On Monday, Rousey posted a quote from Rowling on Instagram, “And so rock bottom became the solid foundation on which I rebuilt my life.”

Rousey’s Dec. 30 matchup with Nunes was her first fight since losing the UFC women’s bantamweight title to Holly Holm at UFC 193 in 2015.