Rockies’ Walt Weiss out after team’s best season since 2010

DENVER (AP) | Walt Weiss is out as manager of the Colorado Rockies after four seasons in charge.

In a statement Monday, the team said Weiss has decided to step down. However, he really didn’t have a job to come back to because his contract expired after this season. General manager Jeff Bridich took over two years ago and will now get to select his own manager.

Colorado Rockies manager Walt Weiss throws gifts to fans as team members parade around the field after facing the Milwaukee Brewers in the teams' final regular-season baseball game Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Colorado Rockies manager Walt Weiss jokes with umpires as he hands in the lineup card before the Rockies host the Milwaukee Brewers in a baseball game Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Rockies finished 75-87 this season, their best record since 2010.

Weiss took over a team on Nov. 7, 2012, that was coming off its worst season in franchise history. He finished with a 283-365 record.

His players appreciated his laid-back style, with All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado giving Weiss credit for pointing the Rockies in the right direction. Arenado said Sunday that Weiss s a manager that “every player respects, everyone around the game respects. You don’t find those people too often.”