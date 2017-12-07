Cubs agree to $38 million, 3-year deal with former Rockies righty Tyler Chatwood

By The Associated Press

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Tyler Chatwood delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, June 13, 2017. Chatwood has signed as a free agent with the Chicago Cubs. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

CHICAGO | Right-hander Tyler Chatwood and the Chicago Cubs have agreed to a $38 million, three-year contract.

The Cubs announced the agreement on Thursday.

Chatwood is joining a team with three straight NL Championship Series appearances and a World Series title in 2016. He figures to slot into the rotation behind Jon Lester, Kyle Hendricks and Jose Quintana.

Chatwood, who turns 28 next week, was 8-15 with a 4.69 ERA in 33 appearances, including 25 starts, for Colorado last year. He is 40-46 with a 4.31 ERA over six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels (2011) and Rockies (2012-14, 2016-17).

He was limited to four starts in 2014 and missed the 2015 season because of Tommy John surgery.