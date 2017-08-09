Blackmon’s 12th-inning homer leads Rockies over Indians 3-2

Colorado Rockies’ Charlie Blackmon watches his ball after hitting a solo home run off Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Zach McAllister in the 12th inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, in Cleveland. The Rockies won 3-2 in 12 innings. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND | Charlie Blackmon quickly atoned for his baserunning blunder.

After running into a double play, Blackmon hit a 12th-inning home run that lifted the Colorado Rockies over the Cleveland Indians 3-2 on Wednesday.

With Colorado trailing 2-1, Blackmon singled leading off the eighth against Trevor Bauer and was running on the pitch when DJ LeMahieu fouled a ball to the right side. Second baseman Jason Kipnis caught the ball on the warning track with his back to home plate, spun and threw to pitcher Joe Smith, who stepped on first ahead of a sliding Blackmon.

“A lot of times, I feel great at the start, but I didn’t today,” Blackmon said. “Part of that was the way Bauer was throwing. I thought I got some good swings before the home run. If I’m not ready to go early, I try to make sure I’m ready to go late.”

Colorado tied the score in the ninth when Carlos Gonzalez singled with one out and came home on Jonathan Lucroy’s double off Cody Allen, who blew a save for the third time in 22 chances. Lucroy’s hit bounced away from center fielder Bradley Zimmer, who had tried for a sliding stop.

Blackmon connected against Zach McAllister (1-2) for his 27th home run. Blackmon’s 74 RBIs are the most among leadoff hitters.

“Charlie has an innate ability to get that extreme focus in critical situations,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “That was a great swing in that situation.”

McAllister allowed a go-ahead home run to the Yankees’ Chase Headley in the eighth inning Saturday.

“He got behind a really good hitter,” Indians manager Terry Francona said.

Allen has failed to convert his last two save opportunities. He allowed a walkoff home run to Boston’s Christian Vazquez on Aug. 1

“I just flat-out got beat the last two times out,” Allen said.

Lucroy was booed throughout the series. He vetoed a trade that would have sent him from Milwaukee to Cleveland at last season’s trade deadline.

Carlos Estevez (5-0) pitched two hitless innings and Tyler Chatwood threw a perfect 12th for his second big league save, his first since April 11, 2012. Rockies closer Greg Holland gave up four runs and threw 31 pitches in the ninth inning Tuesday as Cleveland rallied for a 4-1 win.

Bauer allowed one run and struck out nine in seven-plus innings. He gave up a leadoff homer to Alexi Amarista on an 0-2 pitch in the third and was pulled after Blackmon’s eighth-inning single.

Francisco Lindor hit a two-run homer in the third against rookie Antonio Senzatela, who allowed two runs, five hits and three walks in five innings.

NO WORRIES

Holland leads the major leagues with 34 saves but has blown his last two save chances, allowing six runs in 1 2/3 innings.

“Greg is the last guy you have to worry about,” Black said. “He’s as mentally tough as they come.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Indians: All-Star outfielder Michael Brantley was put on the 10-day DL, a day after he sprained his right ankle.

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP Jon Gray starts Friday in the opener of a three-game series at Miami. He is 4-2 with a 5.12 ERA in seven starts since recovering from a broken bone in his left foot.

Indians: RHP Danny Salazar opens a four-game series Thursday at Tampa Bay. He struck out a career-high 12 over seven innings against the New York Yankees on Aug. 5.